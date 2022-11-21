Cantor Fitzgerald Begins Coverage on Precigen (NASDAQ:PGEN)

Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Precigen (NASDAQ:PGEN – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $7.00 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Precigen in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a sell rating for the company. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on shares of Precigen from $10.00 to $6.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of Precigen from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a market outperform rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th.

Precigen Stock Performance

Shares of Precigen stock opened at $1.96 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $407.97 million, a PE ratio of 16.33 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.94. Precigen has a one year low of $1.12 and a one year high of $4.20.

Insider Activity

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Precigen

In related news, CFO Harry Jr. Thomasian acquired 24,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.09 per share, for a total transaction of $51,205.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 56,390 shares in the company, valued at approximately $117,855.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Corporate insiders own 43.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Research Inc. purchased a new stake in Precigen in the third quarter valued at approximately $97,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in Precigen in the third quarter valued at approximately $266,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Precigen by 19.0% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 159,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $338,000 after buying an additional 25,500 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Precigen by 61.6% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 178,734 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $379,000 after buying an additional 68,110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Precigen in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,032,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.22% of the company’s stock.

Precigen Company Profile

Precigen, Inc discovers and develops the next generation of gene and cellular therapies in the United States. It also provides disease-modifying therapeutics; genetically engineered swine for regenerative medicine applications; and reproductive and embryo transfer technologies. In addition, the company offers UltraVector platform that incorporates advanced DNA construction technologies and computational models to design and assemble genetic components into complex gene expression programs; mbIL15, a gene that enhances functional characteristics of immune cells; Sleeping Beauty, a non-viral transposon/transposase system; AttSite recombinases, which breaks and rejoins DNA at specific sequences; AdenoVerse technology platform, a library of engineered adenovector serotypes; and L.

