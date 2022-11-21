Mizuho Boosts PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) Price Target to $155.00

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by Mizuho from $135.00 to $155.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

PTC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Barclays upped their target price on PTC from $135.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on PTC from $153.00 to $144.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 24th. Wolfe Research began coverage on PTC in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. They set an outperform rating and a $155.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup upped their price target on PTC to $135.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, StockNews.com raised PTC from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, PTC presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $142.88.

PTC stock opened at $123.30 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $115.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $113.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market cap of $14.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.16. PTC has a twelve month low of $96.55 and a twelve month high of $133.14.

In related news, insider Catherine Kniker sold 2,611 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.42, for a total value of $340,526.62. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,365,758.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, Director Blake D. Moret sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.42, for a total value of $963,360.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,879,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,069,295,521.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Catherine Kniker sold 2,611 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.42, for a total transaction of $340,526.62. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,472 shares in the company, valued at $1,365,758.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 160,861 shares of company stock valued at $19,634,084 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 10.15% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kentucky Retirement Systems boosted its holdings in PTC by 1.8% in the first quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 6,709 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $723,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in PTC in the second quarter valued at $282,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its holdings in PTC by 34.8% in the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 628 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in PTC by 5.5% in the second quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 4,273 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $454,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in PTC by 5.9% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 22,968 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,474,000 after purchasing an additional 1,287 shares during the last quarter. 94.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PTC Inc operates as software and services company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Software Products and Professional Services. It offers ThingWorx platform, which offers a set of capabilities that enable enterprises to digitally transform every aspect of their business with innovative solutions that are simple to create, easy to implement, scalable to meet future needs, and designed to enable customers to accelerate time to value; and Vuforia, which enables the visualization of digital information in a physical context and the creation of AR.

