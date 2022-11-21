JPMorgan Chase & Co. Cuts Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY) Price Target to $62.00

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $78.00 to $62.00 in a report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also commented on PGNY. TheStreet raised shares of Progyny from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Progyny in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued a buy rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Progyny in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. They issued an overweight rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $59.40.

Shares of PGNY stock opened at $33.92 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.76, a P/E/G ratio of 5.92 and a beta of 1.65. Progyny has a 52 week low of $25.67 and a 52 week high of $60.89. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.05.

In other Progyny news, Chairman David J. Schlanger sold 25,020 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.30, for a total value of $983,286.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 82,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,244,136.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other Progyny news, Chairman David J. Schlanger sold 25,020 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.30, for a total value of $983,286.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 82,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,244,136.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director Norman Payson sold 6,618 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.71, for a total transaction of $276,036.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 371,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,503,773.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 302,175 shares of company stock valued at $12,079,559 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Progyny by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,667,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,219,000 after purchasing an additional 236,406 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Progyny by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,852,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,949,000 after purchasing an additional 140,947 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Progyny by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,652,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,116,000 after purchasing an additional 429,385 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Progyny by 52.0% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,532,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,548,000 after purchasing an additional 1,209,053 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in shares of Progyny by 15.4% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 2,506,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,904,000 after purchasing an additional 335,442 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.64% of the company’s stock.

Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.

