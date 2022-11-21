PMV Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PMVP) Price Target Cut to $36.00 by Analysts at HC Wainwright

PMV Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PMVP – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by HC Wainwright from $63.00 to $36.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the stock.

PMVP opened at $9.79 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $447.06 million, a P/E ratio of -6.12 and a beta of 1.12. PMV Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $8.99 and a 12 month high of $25.50.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bayesian Capital Management LP raised its holdings in PMV Pharmaceuticals by 5.8% during the third quarter. Bayesian Capital Management LP now owns 18,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in PMV Pharmaceuticals by 14.9% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 8,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,055 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in PMV Pharmaceuticals by 7.6% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 1,109 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in PMV Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $25,000. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P raised its holdings in PMV Pharmaceuticals by 7.6% during the third quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 21,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 1,494 shares during the last quarter.

PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a precision oncology company, engages in the discovery and development of small molecule and tumor-agnostic therapies for p53 mutations in cancer. The company's lead product candidate is PC14586, a small molecule that corrects a p53 protein containing the Y220C mutation and restores wild-type p53 function.

