POET Technologies (NASDAQ:POET) Price Target Cut to $8.00 by Analysts at Craig Hallum

POET Technologies (NASDAQ:POET – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Craig Hallum to $8.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Separately, HC Wainwright decreased their target price on POET Technologies from $10.00 to $5.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 11th.

POET opened at $2.79 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.18. POET Technologies has a 12-month low of $2.34 and a 12-month high of $11.00. The firm has a market cap of $102.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.57 and a beta of 0.81.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in POET Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $96,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in POET Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $118,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in shares of POET Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $162,000. Scotia Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of POET Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $278,000. Finally, Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of POET Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $874,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.48% of the company’s stock.

POET Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells discrete and integrated opto-electronic solutions in Canada, the United States, and Singapore. It offers integration solutions based on the POET Optical Interposer, a novel platform that allows the seamless integration of electronic and photonic devices into a single multi-chip module using advanced wafer-level semiconductor manufacturing techniques and packaging methods.

