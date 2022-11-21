POET Technologies (NASDAQ:POET) Price Target Cut to $8.00 by Analysts at Craig Hallum

POET Technologies (NASDAQ:POET – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Craig Hallum to $8.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports.
Separately, HC Wainwright decreased their target price on POET Technologies from $10.00 to $5.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 11th.
POET Technologies Trading Down 2.1 %
POET opened at $2.79 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.18. POET Technologies has a 12-month low of $2.34 and a 12-month high of $11.00. The firm has a market cap of $102.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.57 and a beta of 0.81.
About POET Technologies
POET Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells discrete and integrated opto-electronic solutions in Canada, the United States, and Singapore. It offers integration solutions based on the POET Optical Interposer, a novel platform that allows the seamless integration of electronic and photonic devices into a single multi-chip module using advanced wafer-level semiconductor manufacturing techniques and packaging methods.
