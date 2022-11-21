Jefferies Financial Group Raises Provention Bio (NASDAQ:PRVB) Price Target to $22.00

Provention Bio (NASDAQ:PRVB – Get Rating) had its target price upped by Jefferies Financial Group from $18.00 to $22.00 in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Chardan Capital increased their price objective on shares of Provention Bio from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Provention Bio currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $22.00.

Get Provention Bio alerts:

Provention Bio Trading Down 1.9 %

NASDAQ PRVB opened at $8.08 on Friday. Provention Bio has a 12 month low of $3.18 and a 12 month high of $9.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 7.58 and a quick ratio of 7.58. The company has a market capitalization of $704.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.18 and a beta of 2.36. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $6.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.02.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Provention Bio

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. lifted its position in shares of Provention Bio by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. now owns 16,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 1,322 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Provention Bio by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 16,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 1,469 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Provention Bio by 18.5% in the 3rd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 13,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 2,082 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Provention Bio by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 97,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $441,000 after buying an additional 2,326 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Provention Bio by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 146,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,070,000 after acquiring an additional 2,537 shares during the period. 37.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Provention Bio, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics and solutions to intercept and prevent immune-mediated diseases. Its products candidates include PRV-031 teplizumab and monoclonal antibodies (mAb) that is in Phase III clinical trial for the interception of type one diabetes (T1D); PRV-3279, which has completed Phase Ib clinical trial for the treatment of lupus; PRV-101, a coxsackie virus B (CVB) vaccine for the prevention of acute CVB infections and onset of T1D; and PRV-015, which is in phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of gluten-free diet non-responding celiac disease.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Provention Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Provention Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.