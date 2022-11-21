Piper Sandler Lowers Privia Health Group (NASDAQ:PRVA) Price Target to $42.00

Privia Health Group (NASDAQ:PRVA – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Piper Sandler to $42.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Privia Health Group from $35.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of Privia Health Group from $50.00 to $43.00 in a report on Friday, November 11th. Cowen increased their target price on Privia Health Group from $35.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Privia Health Group from $33.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on Privia Health Group from $50.00 to $43.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $41.08.

Privia Health Group stock opened at $23.69 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $33.16 and a 200 day moving average of $32.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -65.80 and a beta of 0.99. Privia Health Group has a 12-month low of $17.99 and a 12-month high of $44.64.

Privia Health Group ( NASDAQ:PRVA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Privia Health Group had a negative net margin of 3.02% and a negative return on equity of 6.82%. The business had revenue of $342.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $323.66 million. On average, analysts predict that Privia Health Group will post -0.25 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO David Mountcastle sold 4,167 shares of Privia Health Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.68, for a total transaction of $148,678.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 91,371 shares in the company, valued at $3,260,117.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director William M. Sullivan sold 18,153 shares of Privia Health Group stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.56, for a total transaction of $500,296.68. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,172,493 shares in the company, valued at $170,113,907.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO David Mountcastle sold 4,167 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.68, for a total value of $148,678.56. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 91,371 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,260,117.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,290,515 shares of company stock worth $45,284,372 over the last three months. 57.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PRVA. Hardy Reed LLC purchased a new position in shares of Privia Health Group during the first quarter valued at $136,000. FourThought Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Privia Health Group by 77.2% during the first quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 2,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 1,053 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Privia Health Group during the first quarter valued at $2,896,000. Calamos Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Privia Health Group in the first quarter valued at about $2,543,000. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new position in Privia Health Group in the first quarter valued at about $2,693,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.81% of the company’s stock.

Privia Health Group, Inc operates as a national physician-enablement company in the United States. The company collaborates with medical groups, health plans, and health systems to optimize physician practices, enhance patient experiences, and reward doctors for delivering care in-person and virtual settings.

