Provention Bio (NASDAQ:PRVB) Price Target Raised to $18.00

Provention Bio (NASDAQ:PRVB – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by Oppenheimer from $14.00 to $18.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Provention Bio’s FY2025 earnings at $0.89 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Chardan Capital increased their price objective on shares of Provention Bio from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Provention Bio from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $22.00.

PRVB opened at $8.08 on Friday. Provention Bio has a twelve month low of $3.18 and a twelve month high of $9.65. The company has a quick ratio of 7.58, a current ratio of 7.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a fifty day moving average of $6.36 and a 200-day moving average of $5.02. The stock has a market cap of $704.50 million, a PE ratio of -5.18 and a beta of 2.36.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PRVB. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Provention Bio by 166.5% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 4,854 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Provention Bio in the second quarter valued at $41,000. Aspiriant LLC bought a new position in shares of Provention Bio in the second quarter valued at $44,000. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. bought a new position in shares of Provention Bio in the third quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Provention Bio in the second quarter valued at $48,000. 37.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Provention Bio, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics and solutions to intercept and prevent immune-mediated diseases. Its products candidates include PRV-031 teplizumab and monoclonal antibodies (mAb) that is in Phase III clinical trial for the interception of type one diabetes (T1D); PRV-3279, which has completed Phase Ib clinical trial for the treatment of lupus; PRV-101, a coxsackie virus B (CVB) vaccine for the prevention of acute CVB infections and onset of T1D; and PRV-015, which is in phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of gluten-free diet non-responding celiac disease.

