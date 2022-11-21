ON24, Inc. (NYSE:ONTF) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of ON24, Inc. (NYSE:ONTF – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $10.33.
ONTF has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of ON24 from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of ON24 in a research note on Monday, September 12th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of ON24 to $8.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th.
ON24 Stock Up 0.3 %
Shares of NYSE:ONTF opened at $7.61 on Wednesday. ON24 has a fifty-two week low of $6.95 and a fifty-two week high of $17.99. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.80. The company has a market cap of $361.35 million, a PE ratio of -6.56 and a beta of 0.19.
ON24 Company Profile
ON24, Inc provides a cloud-based digital experience platform that enables businesses to convert customer engagement into revenue through interactive webinar, virtual event, and multimedia content experiences worldwide. The company provides ON24 Experience products, such as ON24 Elite, a live and interactive webinar experience; ON24 Breakouts, a live breakout room experience that facilitates networking, collaboration and interactivity between users; ON24 Go Live, a live, interactive video event experience that enables presenters and attendees to engage face-to-face in real-time; ON24 Virtual Confrence, a live and large scale virtual event experience; ON24 Engagement Hub, a rich multimedia content experience; and ON24 Target, a personalized and curated rich multimedia content experience, as well as solutions; ON24 Intelligence, an analytics backbone that captures first-person data to power the insights, benchmarking, reporting, and artificial intelligence and machine learning engine; and ON24 Connect, an ecosystem of third-party application integrations.
