Reviewing CompoSecure (CMPO) and Its Rivals

CompoSecure (NASDAQ:CMPO – Get Rating) is one of 68 publicly-traded companies in the “Nondepository credit institutions” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare CompoSecure to related companies based on the strength of its valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations and risk.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares CompoSecure and its peers revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio CompoSecure $267.95 million $13.51 million 2.19 CompoSecure Competitors $4.39 billion $857.64 million -0.59

CompoSecure’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than CompoSecure. CompoSecure is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Volatility and Risk

14.0% of CompoSecure shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 38.8% of shares of all “Nondepository credit institutions” companies are held by institutional investors. 23.9% of CompoSecure shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 21.7% of shares of all “Nondepository credit institutions” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

CompoSecure has a beta of 0.77, suggesting that its share price is 23% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CompoSecure’s peers have a beta of 6.63, suggesting that their average share price is 563% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares CompoSecure and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CompoSecure 10.97% -3.01% 19.54% CompoSecure Competitors -40.10% 12.92% 0.68%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for CompoSecure and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CompoSecure 0 0 3 0 3.00 CompoSecure Competitors 242 1131 1666 59 2.50

CompoSecure currently has a consensus price target of $14.33, indicating a potential upside of 195.53%. As a group, “Nondepository credit institutions” companies have a potential upside of 57.16%. Given CompoSecure’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe CompoSecure is more favorable than its peers.

Summary

CompoSecure beats its peers on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

CompoSecure Company Profile

CompoSecure, Inc. manufactures and designs metal, plastic, composite ID, and proprietary financial transaction cards in the United States and internationally. Its primary metal form factors include embedded, metal veneer lite, metal veneer, and full metal products. The company also offers Arculus Cold Storage Wallet, a three-factor authentication solution, which comprise the Arculus Key card Cold Storage hardware device and companion Arculus Wallet mobile App to keep the Private Key in the Arculus Key card highly secure and store cryptocurrency and digital assets. It serves financial institutions, plastic card manufacturers, government agencies, system integrators, and security specialists. The company was founded in 1910 and is based in Somerset, New Jersey.

