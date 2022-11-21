Bicycle Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:BCYC) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Bicycle Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:BCYC – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $49.33.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics from $65.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics from $37.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, JMP Securities cut their target price on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics from $70.00 to $46.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bicycle Therapeutics

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Logos Global Management LP increased its position in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics by 17.6% in the 3rd quarter. Logos Global Management LP now owns 2,000,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,520,000 after purchasing an additional 300,000 shares during the last quarter. Deep Track Capital LP increased its position in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics by 68.7% in the 1st quarter. Deep Track Capital LP now owns 1,855,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,441,000 after purchasing an additional 755,993 shares during the last quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics by 24.4% in the 3rd quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 1,294,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,100,000 after purchasing an additional 253,846 shares during the last quarter. RTW Investments LP increased its position in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics by 46.8% in the 1st quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 1,276,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,003,000 after purchasing an additional 407,005 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Candriam S.C.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $14,006,000. 76.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bicycle Therapeutics Price Performance

About Bicycle Therapeutics

Bicycle Therapeutics stock opened at $27.63 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.69. The company has a market capitalization of $820.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.08 and a beta of 0.76. Bicycle Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $12.08 and a 1 year high of $61.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 9.18 and a current ratio of 9.18.

Bicycle Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a class of medicines for diseases that are underserved by existing therapeutics. Its lead product candidate is BT1718, a bicycle toxin conjugate (BTC), which is in Phase I/IIa clinical trials targeting tumors that express Membrane Type 1 matrix metalloprotease.

