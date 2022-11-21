Brokerages Set Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) Price Target at $22.00

Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $22.00.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on NLY. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Annaly Capital Management from $26.00 to $18.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. Barclays raised shares of Annaly Capital Management from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, October 27th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Annaly Capital Management to $18.50 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Annaly Capital Management from $28.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Annaly Capital Management to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th.

Annaly Capital Management Stock Performance

Shares of NLY opened at $19.91 on Wednesday. Annaly Capital Management has a 1 year low of $15.11 and a 1 year high of $34.16. The company has a market cap of $9.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $19.50 and a 200-day moving average of $23.52.

Annaly Capital Management Increases Dividend

Annaly Capital Management ( NYSE:NLY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.07. Annaly Capital Management had a net margin of 126.07% and a return on equity of 18.29%. The company had revenue of $344.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $424.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.12 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Annaly Capital Management will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 17.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. This is an increase from Annaly Capital Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Annaly Capital Management’s payout ratio is presently 43.89%.

Institutional Trading of Annaly Capital Management

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in Annaly Capital Management during the 3rd quarter worth about $468,000. United Services Automobile Association acquired a new stake in Annaly Capital Management during the 3rd quarter worth about $765,000. Pearl River Capital LLC raised its holdings in Annaly Capital Management by 121.4% during the 3rd quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC now owns 49,150 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $843,000 after buying an additional 26,950 shares during the period. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Annaly Capital Management during the 3rd quarter worth about $453,000. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 527.9% in the 3rd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 249,808 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,286,000 after purchasing an additional 210,026 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.99% of the company’s stock.

About Annaly Capital Management

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, engages in mortgage finance and corporate middle market lending. The company invests in agency mortgage-backed securities, mortgage servicing rights, Agency commercial mortgage-backed securities, non-Agency residential mortgage assets, residential mortgage loans, credit risk transfer securities, corporate debts, and other commercial real estate investments.

