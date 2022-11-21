Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY) Receives $5.49 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the thirteen analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $5.49.

Several analysts recently weighed in on TLRY shares. Benchmark cut Tilray from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $3.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, July 29th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Tilray from $4.50 to $2.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Tilray in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $3.90 price objective on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on Tilray from $4.15 to $4.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Cowen lowered their price objective on Tilray from $23.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th.

Tilray Stock Performance

NASDAQ:TLRY opened at $3.86 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.11 and a beta of 2.67. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.67. The company has a current ratio of 3.33, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Tilray has a 1-year low of $2.65 and a 1-year high of $11.40.

Insider Activity

Tilray ( NASDAQ:TLRY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 7th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $153.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $156.85 million. Tilray had a negative return on equity of 4.33% and a negative net margin of 78.33%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.08) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Tilray will post -0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Brendan Kennedy sold 350,000 shares of Tilray stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.22, for a total value of $1,127,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,924,196 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,295,911.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,050,000 shares of company stock worth $3,468,500. Insiders own 2.54% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tilray

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TLRY. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tilray by 22.6% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 56,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,000 after acquiring an additional 10,329 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tilray by 150.6% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 92,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $715,000 after acquiring an additional 55,299 shares in the last quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tilray during the 1st quarter valued at $137,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tilray by 194.6% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 26,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after acquiring an additional 17,218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CapWealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Tilray by 26.6% during the 1st quarter. CapWealth Advisors LLC now owns 71,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $555,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.10% of the company’s stock.

Tilray Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Tilray, Inc engages in the research, cultivation, processing, and distribution of medical cannabis. The company offers its products in Argentina, Australia, Canada, Chile, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Germany, New Zealand, and South Africa. Tilray, Inc is headquartered in Nanaimo, Canada.

Featured Articles

