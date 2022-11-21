Schibsted ASA (OTCMKTS:SBBTF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Schibsted ASA (OTCMKTS:SBBTF – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $342.50.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SBBTF. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Schibsted ASA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Schibsted ASA from 280.00 to 275.00 in a research note on Monday, October 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Schibsted ASA from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Schibsted ASA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th.

Schibsted ASA Price Performance

SBBTF stock opened at $17.15 on Wednesday. Schibsted ASA has a twelve month low of $17.15 and a twelve month high of $17.15. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.84.

Schibsted ASA Company Profile

Schibsted ASA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media company. The company operates through Nordic Marketplaces, News Media, eCommerce & Distribution, and Financial Services & Ventures segments. It operates online classified operations that provide technology-based services to connect buyers and sellers and facilitate transactions from job offers to real estate, cars, travel, consumer goods, and others.

