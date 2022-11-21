Duolingo, Inc. (NYSE:DUOL) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Duolingo, Inc. (NYSE:DUOL – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $110.00.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Duolingo from $111.00 to $109.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Duolingo from $102.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Duolingo from $130.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 11th. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $128.00 price objective on shares of Duolingo in a research note on Monday, August 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price target on Duolingo from $130.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Friday, November 11th.

Get Duolingo alerts:

Duolingo Price Performance

Duolingo stock opened at $67.70 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 4.45 and a current ratio of 4.29. The firm has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -42.05 and a beta of -0.15. The business’s fifty day moving average is $88.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $91.04. Duolingo has a 52 week low of $60.50 and a 52 week high of $137.40.

Insider Activity at Duolingo

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Duolingo

In related news, CFO Matthew Skaruppa sold 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.93, for a total value of $1,203,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 51,538 shares in the company, valued at $4,428,660.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other Duolingo news, insider Severin Hacker sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.54, for a total value of $965,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 72 shares in the company, valued at $6,950.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Matthew Skaruppa sold 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.93, for a total value of $1,203,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 51,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,428,660.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 38,850 shares of company stock worth $3,346,924. 22.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Duolingo in the first quarter worth about $4,226,000. Ieq Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Duolingo by 81.1% in the second quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 9,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $865,000 after acquiring an additional 4,425 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Duolingo during the second quarter worth about $214,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of Duolingo during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Duolingo by 33.3% during the second quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 5,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $508,000 after buying an additional 1,450 shares in the last quarter. 69.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Duolingo Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Duolingo, Inc develops a language-learning website and mobile app in the United States and China. The company offers courses in 40 different languages, including Spanish, English, French, Japanese, German, Italian, Chinese, Portuguese, and others. It also provides a digital language proficiency assessment exam.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Duolingo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duolingo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.