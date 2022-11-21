Brokerages Set Northwest Natural Holding (NYSE:NWN) PT at $50.60

Northwest Natural Holding (NYSE:NWN – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $50.60.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Northwest Natural from $55.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on shares of Northwest Natural from $49.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Northwest Natural from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th.

Northwest Natural Stock Performance

Shares of NWN opened at $48.69 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.75. Northwest Natural has a one year low of $42.37 and a one year high of $57.63. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a PE ratio of 18.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.55.

Northwest Natural Increases Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Northwest Natural

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 31st were issued a dividend of $0.485 per share. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.98%. This is a positive change from Northwest Natural’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 28th. Northwest Natural’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.62%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in shares of Northwest Natural during the first quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Northwest Natural by 28.5% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,380 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $485,000 after acquiring an additional 2,080 shares in the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P increased its position in shares of Northwest Natural by 1.9% during the first quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 21,159 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,096,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Northwest Natural during the first quarter valued at approximately $264,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Northwest Natural during the first quarter valued at approximately $15,340,000. Institutional investors own 76.06% of the company’s stock.

Northwest Natural Company Profile

Northwest Natural Holding Company, through its subsidiary, Northwest Natural Gas Company, provides regulated natural gas distribution services to residential, commercial, industrial, and transportation customers in Oregon and Southwest Washington. The company also operates 5.7 billion cubic feet of the Mist gas storage facility contracted to other utilities and third-party marketers; offers natural gas asset management services; and operates an appliance retail center.

