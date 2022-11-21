BRP Inc. (TSE:DOO) Receives C$135.58 Consensus PT from Analysts

BRP Inc. (TSE:DOO – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$135.58.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on DOO shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on BRP from C$113.00 to C$114.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Scotiabank raised their price target on BRP from C$126.00 to C$127.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. CIBC raised their price target on BRP from C$125.00 to C$132.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Raymond James lifted their target price on BRP from C$135.00 to C$138.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their target price on BRP from C$122.00 to C$123.00 in a research report on Monday, September 19th.

BRP Price Performance

Shares of DOO opened at C$93.31 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28,052.17. BRP has a 1 year low of C$73.74 and a 1 year high of C$113.84. The stock has a market cap of C$7.35 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.06. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$89.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$90.64.

BRP Announces Dividend

BRP ( TSE:DOO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 14th. The company reported C$2.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$2.58 by C$0.36. The company had revenue of C$2.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$2.21 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that BRP will post 12.3600002 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 28th. BRP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.87%.

BRP Company Profile

BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersports vehicles and marine products in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Powersports and Marine. It offers all-terrain, side-by-side, and three-wheeled vehicles; seasonal products, which consists of snowmobiles, personal watercraft, and pontoons; and parts, accessories and apparel, and engines for karts and recreational aircraft and other services.

