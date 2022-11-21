Riskified Ltd. (NYSE:RSKD) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Riskified Ltd. (NYSE:RSKD – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $7.67.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Riskified to $7.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Riskified from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Riskified from $4.50 to $5.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Riskified from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Riskified from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in Riskified in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Riskified in the third quarter worth approximately $50,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in Riskified in the third quarter worth approximately $55,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Riskified by 33.4% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 5,485 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp purchased a new position in Riskified in the third quarter worth approximately $121,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RSKD opened at $5.09 on Wednesday. Riskified has a 1-year low of $3.43 and a 1-year high of $11.52. The stock has a market cap of $802.32 million, a PE ratio of -7.38 and a beta of 0.74. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.68.

Riskified Ltd. operates an e-commerce risk management platform that allows online merchants to create trusted relationships with their consumers in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers Chargeback Guarantee that approves or denies online orders; Policy Protect and Account Secure, which identifies and blocks consumers that may be taking advantage of the merchant's terms and conditions or that may be trying to gain unauthorized access to another consumer's account; Deco and PSD2, a optimize products that help merchants to avoid bank authorization failures and abandoned shopping carts resulting from the secure customer authentication process.

