BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $5.85.

BB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded BlackBerry from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. TD Securities lowered their price target on BlackBerry from $5.00 to $4.75 and set a “reduce” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on BlackBerry from $6.00 to $5.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on BlackBerry from $6.50 to $6.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird began coverage on BlackBerry in a report on Friday, August 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company.

NYSE BB opened at $4.76 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.51. The company has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a PE ratio of -9.15 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. BlackBerry has a 12 month low of $3.94 and a 12 month high of $10.76.

BlackBerry ( NYSE:BB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 27th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.02. BlackBerry had a negative return on equity of 5.57% and a negative net margin of 2.41%. The business had revenue of $168.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $165.80 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.08) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that BlackBerry will post -0.27 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Nita C. White-Ivy sold 7,805 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.13, for a total transaction of $40,039.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 242,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,241,998.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Nita C. White-Ivy sold 7,805 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.13, for a total value of $40,039.65. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 242,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,241,998.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO John S. Chen sold 554,606 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.28, for a total value of $2,373,713.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,447,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,596,318.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 592,794 shares of company stock valued at $2,568,560. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in BlackBerry by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 27,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 1,945 shares during the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in BlackBerry by 18.2% during the 2nd quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 13,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in BlackBerry by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 55,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,000 after purchasing an additional 2,180 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in BlackBerry by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 43,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 2,614 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its holdings in BlackBerry by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 27,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 2,851 shares during the last quarter. 39.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BlackBerry Limited provides intelligent security software and services to enterprises and governments worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Cybersecurity, IoT, and Licensing and Other. The company offers BlackBerry Cyber Suite, which provides Cylance AI and machine learning-based cybersecurity solutions, including BlackBerry Protect, an EPP and available MTD solution; BlackBerry Optics, an EDR solution that provides visibility into and prevention of malicious activity; BlackBerry Guard, a managed detection and response solution; BlackBerry Gateway, an AI-empowered ZTNA solution; and BlackBerry Persona, a UEBA solution that provides authentication by validating user identity in real time.

