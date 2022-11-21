Aurora Cannabis Inc. (TSE:ACB) Receives C$2.53 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Aurora Cannabis Inc. (TSE:ACB – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the ten research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$2.53.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. ATB Capital upgraded Aurora Cannabis from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from C$3.00 to C$4.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Aurora Cannabis from C$4.10 to C$1.50 in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Aurora Cannabis to C$4.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. CIBC lowered their target price on Aurora Cannabis from C$3.75 to C$2.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 19th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Aurora Cannabis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from C$2.50 to C$2.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st.

Aurora Cannabis Trading Down 7.3 %

ACB opened at C$1.79 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$1.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$2.04. Aurora Cannabis has a 52 week low of C$1.36 and a 52 week high of C$9.31. The firm has a market cap of C$580.56 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.29. The company has a quick ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 4.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.76.

Aurora Cannabis Company Profile

Aurora Cannabis Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells cannabis and cannabis-derivative products in Canada and internationally. The company produces, distributes, and sells medical and consumer cannabis products in Canada. It is also involved in the distribution of wholesale medical cannabis in the European Union (EU); distribution of wholesale medical cannabis in various international markets, including Australia, Caribbeans, South America, and Israel; and distribution and sale of hemp-derived cannabidiol (CBD) products in the United States (U.S.) market.

