Burberry Group (OTCMKTS:BURBY) Price Target Raised to GBX 2,070

Burberry Group (OTCMKTS:BURBY – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 1,800 ($21.15) to GBX 2,070 ($24.32) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on BURBY. Berenberg Bank lowered their price target on shares of Burberry Group from GBX 2,050 ($24.09) to GBX 1,730 ($20.33) in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Burberry Group from GBX 2,080 ($24.44) to GBX 2,050 ($24.09) in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Burberry Group from GBX 1,900 ($22.33) to GBX 2,000 ($23.50) in a report on Friday, September 30th. Finally, Societe Generale increased their price target on shares of Burberry Group from GBX 2,142 ($25.17) to GBX 2,190 ($25.73) in a report on Wednesday, September 28th.

Burberry Group Stock Up 4.0 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:BURBY opened at $24.89 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Burberry Group has a 52-week low of $17.52 and a 52-week high of $28.08. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.57.

About Burberry Group

Burberry Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, retails, and wholesales luxury goods under the Burberry brand. The company operates in two segments, Retail/Wholesale and Licensing. It provides womenswear, menswear, childrenswear, beauty, eyewear, shoes, and accessories, as well as leather goods, such as bags.

