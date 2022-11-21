JPMorgan Chase & Co. Cuts R1 RCM (NASDAQ:RCM) Price Target to $11.00

R1 RCM (NASDAQ:RCM – Get Rating) had its price target cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $33.00 to $11.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the healthcare provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of R1 RCM to $12.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of R1 RCM from $34.00 to $25.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 14th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of R1 RCM from $30.00 to $10.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of R1 RCM from $34.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Finally, SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on shares of R1 RCM from $35.00 to $16.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $18.67.

Shares of NASDAQ RCM opened at $7.71 on Friday. R1 RCM has a 1 year low of $6.71 and a 1 year high of $27.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The company’s 50-day moving average is $16.40 and its 200 day moving average is $20.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 128.50 and a beta of 0.94.

In other news, Director Achi Series Lllp Tcp-Asc sold 15,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.43, for a total transaction of $306,450,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 164,754,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,365,925,343.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders own 59.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of R1 RCM by 2.0% during the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 37,221 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $996,000 after purchasing an additional 712 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in R1 RCM by 130.7% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 47,511 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $1,070,000 after buying an additional 26,915 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in R1 RCM by 2.2% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 121,794 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $3,259,000 after buying an additional 2,599 shares during the last quarter. Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new stake in R1 RCM during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Eversept Partners LP increased its holdings in R1 RCM by 85.7% during the first quarter. Eversept Partners LP now owns 1,361,506 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $36,434,000 after buying an additional 628,374 shares during the last quarter. 49.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

R1 RCM Inc provides technology-driven solutions that transform the patient experience and financial performance of hospitals, health systems, and medical groups. It offers end-to-end revenue cycle management (RCM) services, which address the spectrum of revenue cycle challenges faced by healthcare providers.

