Oppenheimer Raises Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) Price Target to $70.00

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Rating) had its price target increased by Oppenheimer from $58.00 to $70.00 in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Roku from $120.00 to $90.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 26th. Guggenheim lowered shares of Roku from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Roku in a report on Friday, November 11th. They issued a hold rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Roku from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Roku from a buy rating to an underperform rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $125.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $91.35.

ROKU stock opened at $55.65 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.35 and a beta of 1.67. Roku has a 12-month low of $44.50 and a 12-month high of $266.05. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.66.

In other Roku news, SVP Stephen H. Kay sold 1,469 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.46, for a total value of $82,939.74. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 81,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,589,633.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, SVP Stephen H. Kay sold 1,469 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.46, for a total transaction of $82,939.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 81,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,589,633.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Gidon Katz sold 7,010 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.46, for a total transaction of $395,784.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $785,753.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 8,595 shares of company stock valued at $486,978. Corporate insiders own 13.79% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Glassman Wealth Services grew its position in shares of Roku by 334.3% during the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the period. Zullo Investment Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Roku by 150.0% in the 1st quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Bellwether Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Roku by 1,757.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 390 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 369 shares during the period. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. boosted its holdings in Roku by 8,000.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 405 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its holdings in Roku by 193.5% in the 2nd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 455 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. 66.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Player. Its platform allows users to discover and access various movies and TV episodes, as well as live TV, news sports, shows, and others. As of December 31, 2021, the company had 60.1 million active accounts.

