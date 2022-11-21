Oppenheimer Increases Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS) Price Target to $41.00

Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by Oppenheimer to $41.00 in a research note published on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Shoals Technologies Group’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.06 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.22 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.61 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on SHLS. Guggenheim lowered Shoals Technologies Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday, September 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Shoals Technologies Group from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Shoals Technologies Group from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Shoals Technologies Group from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Shoals Technologies Group from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Shoals Technologies Group presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $30.93.

Shoals Technologies Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SHLS opened at $30.54 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.47. Shoals Technologies Group has a 1-year low of $9.58 and a 1-year high of $34.29. The firm has a market cap of $5.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 339.37 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a current ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.13.

Insider Buying and Selling at Shoals Technologies Group

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Shoals Technologies Group news, General Counsel Mehgan Peetz sold 2,034 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.87, for a total transaction of $50,585.58. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 90,395 shares in the company, valued at $2,248,123.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other Shoals Technologies Group news, CEO Jason R. Whitaker sold 8,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.22, for a total transaction of $210,158.26. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 688,828 shares in the company, valued at $17,372,242.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, General Counsel Mehgan Peetz sold 2,034 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.87, for a total value of $50,585.58. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 90,395 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,248,123.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 1.67% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Shoals Technologies Group in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Shoals Technologies Group by 900.0% in the first quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 1,350 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Shoals Technologies Group in the first quarter worth about $36,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Shoals Technologies Group by 89.8% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 1,496 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Shoals Technologies Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.34% of the company’s stock.

Shoals Technologies Group Company Profile

Shoals Technologies Group, Inc provides electrical balance of system (EBOS) solutions for solar energy projects in the United States. It produces EBOS components, including cable assemblies, inline fuses, combiners, disconnects, recombiners, wireless monitoring systems, junction boxes, transition enclosures, splice boxes, wire management solutions, and IV curve benchmarking devices.

