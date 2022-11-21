Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) Lowered to Neutral at Northcoast Research

Northcoast Research lowered shares of Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

SFM has been the subject of several other reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a buy rating for the company. MKM Partners cut shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, November 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $34.00 to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $30.43.

NASDAQ:SFM opened at $32.86 on Thursday. Sprouts Farmers Market has a 12 month low of $22.56 and a 12 month high of $35.34. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market capitalization of $3.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.35, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.42.

In other Sprouts Farmers Market news, VP Stacy W. Hilgendorf sold 9,440 shares of Sprouts Farmers Market stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total value of $302,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 10,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $348,864. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other Sprouts Farmers Market news, insider Brandon F. Lombardi sold 12,612 shares of Sprouts Farmers Market stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.66, for a total value of $424,519.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 33,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,115,829. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, VP Stacy W. Hilgendorf sold 9,440 shares of Sprouts Farmers Market stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total transaction of $302,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 10,902 shares in the company, valued at approximately $348,864. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 34,735 shares of company stock valued at $1,146,671. Corporate insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SFM. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 46.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,631,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,881,000 after purchasing an additional 3,048,706 shares during the period. PGGM Investments acquired a new stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in the third quarter valued at about $62,932,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in the first quarter valued at about $54,912,000. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in the third quarter valued at about $16,683,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 366.1% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 731,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,517,000 after purchasing an additional 574,423 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.92% of the company’s stock.

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc offers fresh, natural, and organic food products in the United States. The company offers perishable product categories, including fresh produce, meat, seafood, deli, bakery, floral and dairy, and dairy alternatives; and non-perishable product categories, such as grocery, vitamins and supplements, bulk items, frozen foods, beer and wine, and natural health and body care.

