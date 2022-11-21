Northland Securities Lowers Stryve Foods (NASDAQ:SNAX) Price Target to $1.00

Stryve Foods (NASDAQ:SNAX – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Northland Securities to $1.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Stryve Foods Stock Up 28.6 %

Shares of SNAX opened at $0.64 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.42 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.54. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.76. Stryve Foods has a 52 week low of $0.22 and a 52 week high of $5.25.

Get Stryve Foods alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Stryve Foods

In other news, CEO Christopher J. Boever acquired 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $0.67 per share, for a total transaction of $26,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,503,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,677,659.23. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Christopher J. Boever purchased 40,000 shares of Stryve Foods stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $0.67 per share, for a total transaction of $26,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,503,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,677,659.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Gregory Stephen Christenson purchased 75,000 shares of Stryve Foods stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $0.65 per share, for a total transaction of $48,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 67,500 shares in the company, valued at $43,875. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 140,000 shares of company stock worth $92,550. Insiders own 15.52% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Stryve Foods

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SNAX. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Stryve Foods by 252.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 58,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 42,082 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Stryve Foods by 82.3% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 25,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 11,600 shares in the last quarter. Cannell Capital LLC bought a new position in Stryve Foods during the first quarter worth about $1,924,000. CWA Asset Management Group LLC bought a new position in Stryve Foods during the second quarter worth about $717,000. Finally, True North Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Stryve Foods by 156.3% during the second quarter. True North Advisors LLC now owns 41,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. 27.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Stryve Foods, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells snacking products in North America. The company's product portfolio consists primarily of air-dried meat snack products marketed under the Stryve, Kalahari, Braaitime, and Vacadillos brands. It also produces meat sticks, chili bites, meat crisps, and nutrition products, as well as carne seca products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Stryve Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stryve Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.