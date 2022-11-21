SoundHound AI (NASDAQ:SOUN) Price Target Cut to $6.00 by Analysts at Northland Securities

SoundHound AI (NASDAQ:SOUN – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Northland Securities to $6.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

SoundHound AI Stock Down 5.4 %

SOUN stock opened at $1.92 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.66, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 1.11. SoundHound AI has a fifty-two week low of $1.66 and a fifty-two week high of $18.14.

SoundHound AI (NASDAQ:SOUN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $11.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.95 million. As a group, analysts forecast that SoundHound AI will post -2.5 EPS for the current year.

In other SoundHound AI news, CTO Timothy Stonehocker sold 8,082 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.59, for a total value of $29,014.38. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 1,222,268 shares in the company, valued at $4,387,942.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders have sold 40,097 shares of company stock worth $120,704 over the last three months.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Atom Investors LP acquired a new stake in shares of SoundHound AI in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Tuttle Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SoundHound AI in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SoundHound AI in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SoundHound AI in the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SoundHound AI in the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000.

SoundHound AI, Inc develops independent voice artificial intelligence (AI) platform that enables businesses across industries to deliver high-quality conversational experiences to their customers. Its products include Houndify platform that offers a suite of Houndify tools to help brands build conversational voice assistants, such as automatic speech recognition, natural language understanding, wake words, custom domains, text-to-speech, and embedded voice solutions The company is headquartered in Santa Clara, California.

