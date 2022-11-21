HC Wainwright Cuts Super League Gaming (NASDAQ:SLGG) Price Target to $2.00

Super League Gaming (NASDAQ:SLGG – Get Rating) had its price target cut by HC Wainwright from $4.00 to $2.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Super League Gaming Stock Up 2.9 %

Super League Gaming stock opened at $0.71 on Friday. Super League Gaming has a 52 week low of $0.52 and a 52 week high of $3.62. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.58 million, a PE ratio of -0.35 and a beta of 1.23.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Super League Gaming

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its position in shares of Super League Gaming by 122.2% in the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 183,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,000 after buying an additional 101,031 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in shares of Super League Gaming in the 1st quarter worth about $94,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Super League Gaming by 25.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,232,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $832,000 after buying an additional 249,240 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Super League Gaming by 23.3% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 277,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $522,000 after buying an additional 52,576 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Super League Gaming by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 147,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 9,760 shares during the last quarter. 8.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Super League Gaming Company Profile

Super League Gaming, Inc builds and operates networks of games, monetization tools, and content channels across metaverse gaming platforms that empower developers, energize players, and entertain fans. The company's solutions provide access to an audience consisting of players in the metaverse environments, fans of various gaming influencers, and viewers of gameplay content across social media and digital video platforms.

Featured Stories

