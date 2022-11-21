Wells Fargo & Company Boosts StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE) Price Target to $12.00

StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $11.00 to $12.00 in a report issued on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered StoneCo from a neutral rating to a sell rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $9.80 to $7.80 in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $16.84.

NASDAQ:STNE opened at $11.53 on Friday. StoneCo has a 12-month low of $6.81 and a 12-month high of $20.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.56 and a beta of 2.15. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.70.

StoneCo ( NASDAQ:STNE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 17th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.02. StoneCo had a positive return on equity of 2.46% and a negative net margin of 15.73%. The business had revenue of $478.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $477.52 million. Equities research analysts expect that StoneCo will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. National Bank of Canada FI increased its position in shares of StoneCo by 75.8% in the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 3,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of StoneCo by 33.8% in the second quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 6,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,684 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of StoneCo by 13.2% in the second quarter. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC now owns 9,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 1,053 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of StoneCo by 281.5% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 4,625 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in shares of StoneCo in the second quarter valued at about $83,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.69% of the company’s stock.

StoneCo Ltd. provides financial technology solutions to merchants and integrated partners to conduct electronic commerce across in-store, online, and mobile channels in Brazil. It distributes its solutions, principally through proprietary Stone Hubs, which offer hyper-local sales and services; and technology and solutions to digital merchants through sales and technical personnel and software vendors, as well as sells solutions to brick-and-mortar and digital merchants through sales team.

