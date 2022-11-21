Surrozen (NASDAQ:SRZN) Downgraded by Guggenheim

Guggenheim cut shares of Surrozen (NASDAQ:SRZN – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports.

SRZN has been the subject of several other reports. Bank of America downgraded shares of Surrozen from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Surrozen in a report on Monday, October 17th. They issued a neutral rating for the company.

Surrozen Stock Down 19.8 %

Shares of SRZN stock opened at $0.89 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.13 and a 200-day moving average of $2.57. Surrozen has a 12-month low of $0.84 and a 12-month high of $9.99. The firm has a market cap of $31.26 million, a P/E ratio of -0.65 and a beta of 0.33.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Surrozen ( NASDAQ:SRZN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.05. As a group, equities analysts expect that Surrozen will post -1.48 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Surrozen by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 487,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $984,000 after purchasing an additional 15,299 shares during the period. FMR LLC bought a new position in Surrozen in the 2nd quarter valued at $744,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Surrozen in the 1st quarter valued at $377,000. Finally, Board of Trustees of The Leland Stanford Junior University boosted its holdings in Surrozen by 3,102.9% in the 3rd quarter. Board of Trustees of The Leland Stanford Junior University now owns 781,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,580,000 after purchasing an additional 757,546 shares during the period. 65.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Surrozen Company Profile

Surrozen, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops drug candidates to selectively modulate the Wnt pathway for tissue repair and regeneration. It is developing tissue-specific antibodies with application across various disease areas, including diseases of the intestine, liver, retina, cornea, lung, kidney, cochlea, skin, pancreas, and central nervous system.

