Soleno Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLNO) Given New $8.00 Price Target at Oppenheimer

Soleno Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLNO – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by Oppenheimer to $8.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Soleno Therapeutics’ Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.89) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.48) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($1.05) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.28) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.26) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.26) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.25) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.33) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, FY2025 earnings at $0.29 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $0.94 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $2.26 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.70 EPS.

Soleno Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SLNO opened at $1.15 on Thursday. Soleno Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.90 and a fifty-two week high of $11.17. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.37. The company has a market capitalization of $9.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.35 and a beta of 0.26.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Jack W. Schuler sold 22,681 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.41, for a total transaction of $54,661.21. Following the sale, the insider now owns 466,666 shares in the company, valued at $1,124,665.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, major shareholder Jack W. Schuler sold 10,888 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.50, for a total value of $27,220.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 497,741 shares in the company, valued at $1,244,352.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Jack W. Schuler sold 22,681 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.41, for a total transaction of $54,661.21. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 466,666 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,124,665.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 28.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Soleno Therapeutics

Soleno Therapeutics Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Granite Point Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Soleno Therapeutics by 212.6% in the first quarter. Granite Point Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,646,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $590,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800,000 shares during the last quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Soleno Therapeutics in the first quarter worth approximately $377,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Soleno Therapeutics by 121.6% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 550,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 301,931 shares during the last quarter. Clayton Partners LLC bought a new position in Soleno Therapeutics in the third quarter worth approximately $167,000. Finally, Empery Asset Management LP bought a new position in Soleno Therapeutics in the first quarter worth approximately $313,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.89% of the company’s stock.

Soleno Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases. Its lead candidate is Diazoxide Choline Controlled-Release, a once-daily oral tablet for the treatment of Prader-Willi Syndrome, which is being evaluated in an ongoing Phase III clinical development program.

