Soleno Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLNO) Given New $8.00 Price Target at Oppenheimer

Soleno Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLNO – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by Oppenheimer to $8.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Soleno Therapeutics’ Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.89) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.48) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($1.05) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.28) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.26) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.26) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.25) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.33) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, FY2025 earnings at $0.29 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $0.94 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $2.26 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.70 EPS.
Soleno Therapeutics Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ SLNO opened at $1.15 on Thursday. Soleno Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.90 and a fifty-two week high of $11.17. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.37. The company has a market capitalization of $9.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.35 and a beta of 0.26.
Insider Activity
In other news, major shareholder Jack W. Schuler sold 22,681 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.41, for a total transaction of $54,661.21. Following the sale, the insider now owns 466,666 shares in the company, valued at $1,124,665.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, major shareholder Jack W. Schuler sold 10,888 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.50, for a total value of $27,220.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 497,741 shares in the company, valued at $1,244,352.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Jack W. Schuler sold 22,681 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.41, for a total transaction of $54,661.21. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 466,666 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,124,665.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 28.80% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Soleno Therapeutics
Soleno Therapeutics Company Profile
Soleno Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases. Its lead candidate is Diazoxide Choline Controlled-Release, a once-daily oral tablet for the treatment of Prader-Willi Syndrome, which is being evaluated in an ongoing Phase III clinical development program.
