Barclays Cuts Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) Price Target to $100.00

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Barclays from $105.00 to $100.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the software company’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Splunk from $110.00 to $95.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Loop Capital lowered their price target on shares of Splunk from $160.00 to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Splunk from $145.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Splunk from $110.00 to $95.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Splunk from $180.00 to $150.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $126.35.

Shares of SPLK opened at $77.30 on Friday. Splunk has a one year low of $65.00 and a one year high of $150.79. The company has a market cap of $12.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.43 and a beta of 1.43. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $80.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $92.71.

Splunk ( NASDAQ:SPLK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 24th. The software company reported ($0.94) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.58) by $0.64. Splunk had a negative net margin of 32.85% and a negative return on equity of 396.11%. The business had revenue of $798.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $747.92 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($1.63) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 31.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Splunk will post -2.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Splunk by 15.7% during the 3rd quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 113,307 shares of the software company’s stock worth $8,521,000 after purchasing an additional 15,335 shares in the last quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP boosted its position in shares of Splunk by 242.8% during the 3rd quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP now owns 12,410 shares of the software company’s stock worth $933,000 after purchasing an additional 8,790 shares in the last quarter. Future Fund LLC boosted its position in shares of Splunk by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Future Fund LLC now owns 3,358 shares of the software company’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. One Fin Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Splunk during the 3rd quarter worth about $10,528,000. Finally, Advisors Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Splunk by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 51,890 shares of the software company’s stock worth $4,363,000 after purchasing an additional 2,155 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.49% of the company’s stock.

Splunk Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and cloud solutions that deliver and operationalize insights from the data generated by digital systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers Splunk Platform, a real-time data platform comprising collection, streaming, indexing, search, reporting, analysis, machine learning, alerting, monitoring, and data management capabilities.

