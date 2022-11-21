Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH) Receives $14.13 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $13.88.
A number of research firms recently weighed in on SBH. Cowen cut Sally Beauty from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Sally Beauty to $10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on Sally Beauty from $14.50 to $11.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Cowen cut Sally Beauty from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Sally Beauty in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Sally Beauty Stock Up 3.4 %
SBH opened at $12.29 on Wednesday. Sally Beauty has a 1-year low of $11.28 and a 1-year high of $21.86. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.69. The stock has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of 7.45 and a beta of 1.29.
Sally Beauty Company Profile
Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty retailer and distributor of professional beauty supplies. The company operates through two segments, Sally Beauty Supply and Beauty Systems Group. The Sally Beauty Supply segment offers beauty products, including hair color and care products, skin and nail care products, styling tools, and other beauty products for retail customers, salons, and salon professionals.
