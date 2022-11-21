Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) PT Raised to $135.00

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by Cowen from $100.00 to $135.00 in a report released on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock.

AMAT has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Bank of America dropped their price target on Applied Materials from $125.00 to $102.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 7th. William Blair assumed coverage on Applied Materials in a research report on Monday, October 17th. They issued a market perform rating for the company. New Street Research upgraded Applied Materials from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $115.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Applied Materials from $90.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Applied Materials from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $121.00.

Get Applied Materials alerts:

Applied Materials Trading Up 0.2 %

NASDAQ:AMAT opened at $104.70 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $88.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $97.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $90.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.07, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 2.26. Applied Materials has a 1 year low of $71.12 and a 1 year high of $167.06.

Applied Materials Dividend Announcement

Applied Materials ( NASDAQ:AMAT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 17th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $6.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.44 billion. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 57.03% and a net margin of 25.31%. Applied Materials’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.94 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Applied Materials will post 6.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 25th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 23rd. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.98%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Applied Materials

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AMAT. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 21.5% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 33,850,576 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,461,584,000 after purchasing an additional 5,980,777 shares in the last quarter. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in shares of Applied Materials in the 1st quarter valued at about $76,000. Egerton Capital UK LLP raised its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 145.2% during the 2nd quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 4,907,042 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $446,443,000 after buying an additional 2,906,043 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Materials during the 2nd quarter valued at about $167,770,000. Finally, Capital International Investors raised its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 24,875,796 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,278,728,000 after buying an additional 1,607,427 shares during the period. 74.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Applied Materials Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.