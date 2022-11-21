Redrow plc (OTCMKTS:RDWWF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Redrow plc (OTCMKTS:RDWWF – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the seven brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $689.50.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on RDWWF. Citigroup lowered Redrow from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Redrow from GBX 784 ($9.21) to GBX 499 ($5.86) in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. HSBC lowered Redrow from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Redrow from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered Redrow from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 12th.

Redrow Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:RDWWF opened at $8.55 on Wednesday. Redrow has a 52-week low of $8.55 and a 52-week high of $9.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $8.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.55.

About Redrow

Redrow plc focuses on housebuilding activities in the United Kingdom. It is involved in acquiring land; and develops and sells residential housing properties. Redrow plc was founded in 1974 and is based in Flintshire, the United Kingdom.

