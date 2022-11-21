Brokerages Set Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF) Price Target at $68.00

Shares of Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation, one has given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $68.00.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on GEF shares. StockNews.com raised Greif from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 13th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Greif in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered Greif from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $72.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Sunday, October 30th. Bank of America downgraded Greif from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Greif from $71.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 6th.

Get Greif alerts:

Insider Activity at Greif

In related news, Director Vicki L. Avril-Groves sold 2,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.16, for a total value of $165,984.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,783,413.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Greif news, Director Vicki L. Avril-Groves sold 2,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.16, for a total value of $165,984.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 40,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,783,413.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Nicholas Joseph Petitti sold 4,618 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.87, for a total value of $336,513.66. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,265,740 shares in the company, valued at approximately $165,104,473.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 44,906 shares of company stock valued at $3,238,954. Corporate insiders own 2.59% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Greif

Greif Trading Down 0.3 %

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in shares of Greif by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 23,084 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,497,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in shares of Greif by 201.9% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 32,004 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,077,000 after buying an additional 21,404 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Greif by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 24,219 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,576,000 after buying an additional 466 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Greif by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,605 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $365,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the period. Finally, Seizert Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Greif by 62.5% in the 1st quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 52,613 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,423,000 after purchasing an additional 20,232 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.04% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:GEF opened at $70.99 on Wednesday. Greif has a 1 year low of $53.65 and a 1 year high of $73.79. The stock has a market cap of $3.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.14, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a fifty day moving average of $65.10 and a 200-day moving average of $64.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.48.

Greif (NYSE:GEF – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.37. Greif had a return on equity of 29.00% and a net margin of 5.93%. The business had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.60 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.93 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Greif will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Greif Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 16th were paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.82%. This is an increase from Greif’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 15th. Greif’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.40%.

Greif Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Greif, Inc engages in the production and sale of industrial packaging products and services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Global Industrial Packaging; Paper Packaging & Services; and Land Management. The Global Industrial Packaging segment produces and sells industrial packaging products, including steel, fiber, and plastic drums; rigid and flexible intermediate bulk containers; closure systems for industrial packaging products; transit protection products; water bottles, and remanufactured and reconditioned industrial containers; and various services, such as container life cycle management, filling, logistics, warehousing, and other packaging services to chemicals, paints and pigments, food and beverage, petroleum, industrial coatings, agriculture, pharmaceuticals, mineral product, and other industries.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Greif Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greif and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.