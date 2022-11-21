JPMorgan Chase & Co. Raises Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) Price Target to $120.00

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) had its target price increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $90.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $197.00 to $184.00 in a report on Friday, August 19th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Craig Hallum reduced their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $126.00 to $95.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Applied Materials presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $121.00.

Get Applied Materials alerts:

Applied Materials Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ AMAT opened at $104.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 2.26. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $88.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $97.33. Applied Materials has a 52-week low of $71.12 and a 52-week high of $167.06. The company has a market cap of $90.07 billion, a PE ratio of 14.07, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.49.

Applied Materials Dividend Announcement

Applied Materials ( NASDAQ:AMAT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 17th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.30. Applied Materials had a net margin of 25.31% and a return on equity of 57.03%. The firm had revenue of $6.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.94 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Applied Materials will post 6.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 25th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 23rd. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is 13.98%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Applied Materials

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Applied Materials by 0.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 40,177,420 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $5,295,384,000 after acquiring an additional 192,537 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its position in Applied Materials by 21.5% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 33,850,576 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,461,584,000 after purchasing an additional 5,980,777 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its position in Applied Materials by 6.9% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 24,875,796 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,278,728,000 after purchasing an additional 1,607,427 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Applied Materials by 1.7% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,122,174 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $829,935,000 after purchasing an additional 154,413 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parnassus Investments LLC lifted its position in Applied Materials by 1.1% during the first quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 7,066,179 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $931,322,000 after purchasing an additional 76,909 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.99% of the company’s stock.

Applied Materials Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.