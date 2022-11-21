The Goldman Sachs Group Reaffirms Neutral Rating for Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR)

The Goldman Sachs Group reissued their neutral rating on shares of Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a $160.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Whirlpool to $157.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on Whirlpool in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating for the company. TheStreet lowered Whirlpool from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Whirlpool from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and dropped their target price for the company from $155.00 to $119.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $167.00.

Get Whirlpool alerts:

Whirlpool Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:WHR opened at $147.42 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. Whirlpool has a 52-week low of $124.43 and a 52-week high of $245.44. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $141.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $158.11. The company has a market capitalization of $8.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.52.

Whirlpool Announces Dividend

Whirlpool ( NYSE:WHR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 21st. The company reported $4.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.76 by ($1.27). Whirlpool had a net margin of 1.86% and a return on equity of 27.65%. The company had revenue of $4.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $6.68 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Whirlpool will post 19.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be paid a dividend of $1.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $7.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.75%. Whirlpool’s dividend payout ratio is presently 112.72%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Whirlpool

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Whirlpool by 21.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,122,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,905,000 after purchasing an additional 558,391 shares during the last quarter. Kensico Capital Management Corp bought a new position in Whirlpool during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,284,000. Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Whirlpool during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,303,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Whirlpool by 168.9% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 233,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,354,000 after buying an additional 146,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Whirlpool by 21.6% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 754,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,358,000 after buying an additional 134,251 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.37% of the company’s stock.

About Whirlpool

(Get Rating)

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products. It operates through four segments: North America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Latin America; and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances and related laundry accessories; cooking and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories, as well as mixers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Whirlpool Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Whirlpool and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.