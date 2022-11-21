Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $19.67.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CDXS. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on shares of Codexis from $25.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 7th. StockNews.com raised shares of Codexis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th.

In other news, Director John J. Nicols sold 35,716 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.53, for a total value of $197,509.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 943,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,215,376.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Codexis during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Codexis by 133.4% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,007 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 3,433 shares during the last quarter. Parian Global Management LP acquired a new position in Codexis during the third quarter worth approximately $53,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Codexis during the second quarter worth approximately $66,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in Codexis by 1,209.5% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 12,650 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 11,684 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CDXS opened at $5.05 on Wednesday. Codexis has a 12-month low of $4.81 and a 12-month high of $39.89. The company has a market capitalization of $331.72 million, a PE ratio of -10.52 and a beta of 1.49. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $6.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.09.

Codexis, Inc discovers, develops, and sells enzymes and other proteins. It offers biocatalyst products and services; intermediate chemicals products that are used for further chemical processing; and Codex biocatalyst panels and kits that enable customers to perform chemistry screening. The company also provides biocatalyst screening and protein engineering services.

