Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $19.67.
Several brokerages have issued reports on CDXS. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on shares of Codexis from $25.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 7th. StockNews.com raised shares of Codexis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th.
Insider Activity
In other news, Director John J. Nicols sold 35,716 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.53, for a total value of $197,509.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 943,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,215,376.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Codexis
Codexis Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ CDXS opened at $5.05 on Wednesday. Codexis has a 12-month low of $4.81 and a 12-month high of $39.89. The company has a market capitalization of $331.72 million, a PE ratio of -10.52 and a beta of 1.49. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $6.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.09.
Codexis Company Profile
Codexis, Inc discovers, develops, and sells enzymes and other proteins. It offers biocatalyst products and services; intermediate chemicals products that are used for further chemical processing; and Codex biocatalyst panels and kits that enable customers to perform chemistry screening. The company also provides biocatalyst screening and protein engineering services.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Codexis (CDXS)
- Is GameStop Stock Setting Up for Another Short Squeeze?
- Here’s Why SoFi Technologies Stock is Cheap at These Levels
- Warren Buffet Bought Taiwan Semiconductor Stock, Should You?
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 11/14 – 11/18
- Target’s Double Bottom Might Have Just Been Confirmed
Receive News & Ratings for Codexis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Codexis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.