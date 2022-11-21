Analysts Set Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX) PT at $34.00

Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $34.00.

TVTX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Travere Therapeutics from $39.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 13th. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on Travere Therapeutics from $45.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Barclays cut their price objective on Travere Therapeutics to $37.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Travere Therapeutics to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Bryan, Garnier & Co started coverage on Travere Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. They issued a “sell” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company.

Get Travere Therapeutics alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Travere Therapeutics

In other Travere Therapeutics news, insider Peter Heerma sold 3,042 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.68, for a total transaction of $78,118.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 65,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,673,000.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 4.71% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Travere Therapeutics

Travere Therapeutics Stock Down 0.4 %

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Travere Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $556,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 50.6% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 66,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,712,000 after acquiring an additional 22,327 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 10.6% in the first quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC now owns 42,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,085,000 after acquiring an additional 4,032 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 9.3% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 11,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after acquiring an additional 965 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tekla Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 16.4% in the first quarter. Tekla Capital Management LLC now owns 247,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,383,000 after acquiring an additional 34,809 shares in the last quarter.

Travere Therapeutics stock opened at $20.71 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.95 and a beta of 0.52. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.34. Travere Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $20.20 and a 12 month high of $31.65. The company has a current ratio of 4.08, a quick ratio of 4.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.73.

Travere Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Travere Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, development, commercialization, and delivering of therapies for the treatment of rare diseases. Its marketed products include Chenodal, a synthetic oral form of chenodeoxycholic acid for the treatment of radiolucent stones in gallbladders; Cholbam, a cholic acid capsule to treat pediatric and adult patients with bile acid synthesis disorders due to single enzyme defects, as well as for adjunctive treatment of patients with peroxisomal disorders; and Thiola and Thiola EC, a tiopronin tablet for the treatment of homozygous cystinuria.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Travere Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travere Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.