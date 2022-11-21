ASGN Incorporated (NYSE:ASGN) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

ASGN Incorporated (NYSE:ASGN – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $100.80.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ASGN. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of ASGN from $98.00 to $95.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of ASGN to $108.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of ASGN from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th.

ASGN stock opened at $87.80 on Wednesday. ASGN has a 12-month low of $78.25 and a 12-month high of $131.89. The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a market cap of $4.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.30, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a 50 day moving average of $90.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $94.51.

ASGN ( NYSE:ASGN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79. ASGN had a net margin of 6.63% and a return on equity of 18.34%. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.58 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that ASGN will post 6.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in ASGN in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ASGN in the 2nd quarter worth $59,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its position in ASGN by 55.0% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 922 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in ASGN by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 926 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in ASGN by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,833 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. 94.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ASGN Incorporated provides information technology services and professional solutions in the technology, digital, and creative fields for commercial and government sectors in the United States. It operates through two segments: Commercial and Federal Government. The Commercial Segment provides consulting, creative digital marketing, and permanent placement services primarily to Fortune 1000 and mid-market clients.

