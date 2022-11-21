Traton SE (OTCMKTS:TRATF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Traton SE (OTCMKTS:TRATF – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the ten research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $24.33.

Separately, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Traton in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company.

TRATF stock opened at $15.45 on Wednesday. Traton has a 12-month low of $11.61 and a 12-month high of $27.20. The company has a 50 day moving average of $13.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.81.

Traton Company Profile

Traton SE manufactures commercial vehicles worldwide. It operates in Industrial Business and Financial Services segments. The company offers light and heavy-duty commercial vehicles, such as trucks and bus chassis; vans; construction vehicles; city buses; and intercity and travel coaches, as well as spare parts and services.

