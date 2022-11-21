Analysts Set Hannover Rück SE (OTCMKTS:HVRRY) Price Target at $179.53

Shares of Hannover Rück SE (OTCMKTS:HVRRY – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $179.53.

HVRRY has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Hannover Rück from €185.00 ($190.72) to €197.00 ($203.09) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Hannover Rück from €140.00 ($144.33) to €133.70 ($137.84) and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Hannover Rück from €174.00 ($179.38) to €184.00 ($189.69) in a report on Monday, November 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Hannover Rück from €175.00 ($180.41) to €190.00 ($195.88) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Hannover Rück from €174.00 ($179.38) to €171.00 ($176.29) in a research note on Monday, October 24th.

OTCMKTS:HVRRY opened at $91.63 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $80.22 and a 200 day moving average of $75.81. Hannover Rück has a 52 week low of $65.98 and a 52 week high of $102.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.25 and a beta of 0.72.

Hannover Rück ( OTCMKTS:HVRRY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter. Hannover Rück had a net margin of 4.18% and a return on equity of 10.65%. The company had revenue of $8.28 billion during the quarter. On average, research analysts predict that Hannover Rück will post 5.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Hannover Rück SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance products and services worldwide. It operates through Property & Casualty Reinsurance, and Life & Health Reinsurance segments. The company offers property, casualty, facultative, catastrophe XL, structured reinsurance, and insurance-linked securities.

