BioRestorative Therapies (OTCMKTS:BRTX) and Lisata Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LSTA) Critical Analysis

BioRestorative Therapies (OTCMKTS:BRTX – Get Rating) and Lisata Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LSTA – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Risk and Volatility

BioRestorative Therapies has a beta of 64.96, suggesting that its stock price is 6,396% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Lisata Therapeutics has a beta of 1.04, suggesting that its stock price is 4% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

31.7% of BioRestorative Therapies shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 15.6% of Lisata Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. 17.6% of BioRestorative Therapies shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 2.2% of Lisata Therapeutics shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BioRestorative Therapies -28,538.84% -178.73% -171.09% Lisata Therapeutics N/A -29.53% -27.96%

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BioRestorative Therapies $50,000.00 204.29 -$44.30 million N/A N/A Lisata Therapeutics N/A N/A -$27.47 million ($12.23) -0.32

Lisata Therapeutics has lower revenue, but higher earnings than BioRestorative Therapies.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BioRestorative Therapies 0 0 2 0 3.00 Lisata Therapeutics 0 0 2 0 3.00

BioRestorative Therapies currently has a consensus price target of $37.00, suggesting a potential upside of 1,221.43%. Lisata Therapeutics has a consensus price target of $15.00, suggesting a potential upside of 279.75%. Given BioRestorative Therapies’ higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe BioRestorative Therapies is more favorable than Lisata Therapeutics.

Summary

BioRestorative Therapies beats Lisata Therapeutics on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About BioRestorative Therapies

BioRestorative Therapies, Inc., a life sciences company, focuses on the development of regenerative medicine products and therapies using cell and tissue protocols primarily involving adult stem cells. The company's two core developmental programs relate to the treatment of disc/spine disease and metabolic disorders. Its disc/spine program (brtxDisc) includes a lead cell therapy candidate, BRTX-100, a product candidate formulated from autologous cultured mesenchymal stem cells collected from the patient's bone marrow, which has completed Phase 1 clinical trials for use in the non-surgical treatment of painful lumbosacral disc disorders. The company is also developing Metabolic Program (ThermoStem), a cell-based therapy candidate that is in preclinical stage to target obesity and metabolic disorders using brown adipose derived stem cells to generate brown adipose tissue. In addition, it provides investigational curved needle device designed to deliver cells and/or other therapeutic products or material to the spine and discs. BioRestorative Therapies, Inc. has a research and development agreement with Rohto Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd.; a research agreement with Pfizer, Inc.; and a research collaboration agreement with the University of Pennsylvania. The company was formerly known as Stem Cell Assurance, Inc. and changed its name to BioRestorative Therapies, Inc. in August 2011. BioRestorative Therapies, Inc. was incorporated in 1997 and is based in Melville, New York.

About Lisata Therapeutics

Lisata Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing cellular therapies to reverse disease and/or promote the regeneration of damaged tissue. Its product candidates include HONEDRA, a recipient of SAKIGAKE designation that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of critical limb ischemia; XOWNA that is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of coronary microvascular dysfunction; and CLBS201, a CD34+ cell therapy for the treatment of pre-dialysis patients with chronic kidney disease. The company was formerly known as NeoStem, Inc. and changed its name to Caladrius Biosciences, Inc. in June 2015. The company was formerly known as Caladrius Biosciences, Inc. and changed its name to Lisata Therapeutics, Inc. on September 15, 2022. Lisata Therapeutics, Inc. was incorporated in 1980 and is headquartered in Basking Ridge, New Jersey.

