Analyzing Adit EdTech Acquisition (NYSE:ADEX) and SciPlay (NASDAQ:SCPL)

Adit EdTech Acquisition (NYSE:ADEX – Get Rating) and SciPlay (NASDAQ:SCPL – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings, risk and dividends.

Risk and Volatility

Adit EdTech Acquisition has a beta of 0.01, suggesting that its stock price is 99% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SciPlay has a beta of 0.36, suggesting that its stock price is 64% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Get Adit EdTech Acquisition alerts:

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Adit EdTech Acquisition and SciPlay, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Adit EdTech Acquisition 0 0 0 0 N/A SciPlay 1 2 6 0 2.56

Earnings & Valuation

SciPlay has a consensus price target of $16.25, indicating a potential upside of 5.52%. Given SciPlay’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe SciPlay is more favorable than Adit EdTech Acquisition.

This table compares Adit EdTech Acquisition and SciPlay’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Adit EdTech Acquisition N/A N/A -$2.63 million N/A N/A SciPlay $606.10 million 3.21 $19.30 million $0.70 22.00

SciPlay has higher revenue and earnings than Adit EdTech Acquisition.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

76.7% of Adit EdTech Acquisition shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 17.7% of SciPlay shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.7% of SciPlay shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Adit EdTech Acquisition and SciPlay’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Adit EdTech Acquisition N/A -17.15% 0.93% SciPlay 2.66% 6.51% 5.00%

Summary

SciPlay beats Adit EdTech Acquisition on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Adit EdTech Acquisition

(Get Rating)

Adit EdTech Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

About SciPlay

(Get Rating)

SciPlay Corporation develops, markets, and operates a portfolio of social games for mobile and web platforms in North America and internationally. It offers social casino games, such as Jackpot Party Casino, Gold Fish Casino, Quick Hit Slots, 88 Fortunes Slots, MONOPOLY Slots, and Hot Shot Casino, as well as casual games comprising Bingo Showdown, Solitaire Pets Adventure, and Backgammon Live. The company's social casino games include slots-style game play, as well as table games-style game play; and casual games blend slots-style or bingo game play with adventure game features. It also offers titles and content from third-party licensed brands. The company was formerly known as SG Social Games Corporation and changed its name to SciPlay Corporation in March 2019. SciPlay Corporation was founded in 1997 and is based in Las Vegas, Nevada. SciPlay Corporation is a subsidiary of Scientific Games Corporation.

Receive News & Ratings for Adit EdTech Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adit EdTech Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.