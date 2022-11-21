Comparing REE Automotive (NASDAQ:REE) & The Shyft Group (NASDAQ:SHYF)

REE Automotive (NASDAQ:REE – Get Rating) and The Shyft Group (NASDAQ:SHYF – Get Rating) are both small-cap auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings and dividends.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares REE Automotive and The Shyft Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio REE Automotive $10,000.00 18,133.66 -$505.33 million ($0.44) -1.27 The Shyft Group $991.79 million 0.88 $68.93 million $1.09 22.84

The Shyft Group has higher revenue and earnings than REE Automotive. REE Automotive is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than The Shyft Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets REE Automotive N/A -61.76% -52.44% The Shyft Group 3.91% 15.42% 7.72%

Volatility & Risk

This table compares REE Automotive and The Shyft Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

REE Automotive has a beta of 1.48, suggesting that its stock price is 48% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, The Shyft Group has a beta of 1.8, suggesting that its stock price is 80% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for REE Automotive and The Shyft Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score REE Automotive 2 1 4 0 2.29 The Shyft Group 0 0 1 1 3.50

REE Automotive currently has a consensus target price of $4.50, indicating a potential upside of 704.00%. The Shyft Group has a consensus target price of $44.00, indicating a potential upside of 76.71%. Given REE Automotive’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe REE Automotive is more favorable than The Shyft Group.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

24.6% of REE Automotive shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 81.1% of The Shyft Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.0% of REE Automotive shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.3% of The Shyft Group shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

The Shyft Group beats REE Automotive on 11 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About REE Automotive

REE Automotive Ltd. operates in the e-mobility business. The company develops REEcorner technology, which integrates vehicle drive components, including steering, braking, suspension, powertrain, and control into the arch of the wheel. The company also develops REEboard, a flat and modular EV chassis. The company is headquartered in Herzliya, Israel.

About The Shyft Group

The Shyft Group, Inc. manufactures and assembles specialty vehicles for the commercial vehicle and recreational vehicle industries in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Fleet Vehicles and Services, and Specialty Vehicles. The Fleet Vehicles and Services segment manufactures and sells commercial vehicles used in the e-commerce/last mile/parcel delivery, beverage and grocery delivery, laundry and linen, mobile retail, and trades and construction industries. This segment markets its commercial vehicles, including walk-in vans, cutaway vans, and truck bodies under the Aeromaster, Velocity, Trademaster, and Utilivan brands; and vocation-specific equipment upfit services under the Utilimaster Upfit Services and Strobes-R-Us brands. It also installs specialty interior and exterior up-fit equipment for walk-in vans, truck bodies, cargo vans, and light duty pick-up trucks; and provides aftermarket support, including parts sales and field services, as well as parts and accessories. The Specialty Vehicles segment engineers and manufactures luxury class A diesel motor home chassis; and manufactures and assembles truck bodies under the Royal Truck Body and DuraMag brands. It also provides final assembly services for Isuzu N-gas and F-series chassis under the Builtmore Contract Manufacturing brand; and designs and installs custom lighting and upfit solutions for a range of specialty industries. In addition, this segment provides truck accessories under the Magnum brand; and a range of parts and accessories, and maintenance and repair services for its motorhome and specialty chassis. The Shyft Group, Inc. sells its products to commercial users, original equipment manufacturers, dealers, individuals, municipalities, and other government entities. The company was formerly known as Spartan Motors, Inc. and changed its name to The Shyft Group, Inc. in June 2020. The Shyft Group, Inc. was incorporated in 1975 and is headquartered in Novi, Michigan.

