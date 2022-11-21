KWS SAAT SE & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:KNKZF) Raised to “Buy” at Kepler Capital Markets

Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of KWS SAAT SE & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:KNKZF – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have €68.00 ($70.10) price objective on the stock.

KWS SAAT SE & Co. KGaA Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS KNKZF opened at 59.00 on Friday. KWS SAAT SE & Co. KGaA has a 12 month low of 56.32 and a 12 month high of 73.65.

KWS SAAT SE & Co. KGaA Company Profile

KWS SAAT SE & Co KGaA develops, produces, and distributes seeds for farmers in Germany, rest of Europe, North and South America, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Corn, Sugarbeet, Cereals, and Vegetables. The Corn segment breeds, produces, and distributes seeds for corn, soybeans, and sunflowers.

