Target (NYSE:TGT) Price Target Cut to $180.00

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Robert W. Baird from $190.00 to $180.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the retailer’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on TGT. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Target from $200.00 to $185.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Target from $190.00 to $155.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Target from $165.00 to $151.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Target from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their price target for the stock from $183.00 to $144.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Cowen raised their price target on shares of Target to $210.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Target currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $185.07.

Shares of NYSE:TGT opened at $162.88 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $159.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $161.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.31, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.02. Target has a one year low of $137.16 and a one year high of $254.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.14.

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.12 by ($0.58). Target had a net margin of 3.17% and a return on equity of 30.51%. The business had revenue of $26.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.03 EPS. Target’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Target will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th will be paid a dividend of $1.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 15th. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.65%. Target’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.18%.

In other Target news, insider John J. Mulligan sold 39,101 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.02, for a total transaction of $6,491,548.02. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 118,425 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,660,918.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Blume Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Target in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Target by 122.1% in the third quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 191 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Target by 75.6% in the second quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 209 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Annapolis Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Target by 96.2% in the third quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 206 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. Finally, Roble Belko & Company Inc bought a new stake in Target during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 77.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

