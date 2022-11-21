Jerónimo Martins, SGPS (OTCMKTS:JRONY) Research Coverage Started at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Jerónimo Martins, SGPS (OTCMKTS:JRONY – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm issued an equal weight rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Jerónimo Martins, SGPS from €20.00 ($20.62) to €22.00 ($22.68) and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Jerónimo Martins, SGPS from €23.10 ($23.81) to €21.00 ($21.65) in a report on Friday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Jerónimo Martins, SGPS currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $19.66.

Jerónimo Martins, SGPS Stock Performance

Shares of JRONY stock opened at $42.08 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $13.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.47, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.78. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.22. Jerónimo Martins, SGPS has a fifty-two week low of $35.06 and a fifty-two week high of $50.01.

About Jerónimo Martins, SGPS

Jerónimo Martins, SGPS, SA operates in the food distribution and specialized retail sectors in Portugal, Poland, and Colombia. The company operates through Portugal Retail; Portugal Cash & Carry; Poland Retail; Colombia Retail; and Others, Eliminations and Adjustments segments. It operates 3,250 food stores under the Biedronka name; and a chain of 290 health and beauty stores under the Hebe banner in Poland, as well as 819 food stores under the Ara name in Colombia.

