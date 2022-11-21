Loblaw Companies (OTCMKTS:LBLCF) PT Lowered to C$120.00 at Desjardins

Loblaw Companies (OTCMKTS:LBLCF – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Desjardins from C$124.00 to C$120.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.
Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Loblaw Companies from C$118.00 to C$123.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Loblaw Companies from C$125.00 to C$126.50 in a research note on Thursday. TD Securities raised their price objective on Loblaw Companies from C$130.00 to C$135.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on Loblaw Companies from C$126.00 to C$130.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Loblaw Companies from C$154.00 to C$160.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th.
Loblaw Companies Stock Performance
OTCMKTS:LBLCF opened at $82.27 on Thursday. Loblaw Companies has a 12-month low of $72.64 and a 12-month high of $95.55. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $87.36.
About Loblaw Companies
Loblaw Companies Limited, a food and pharmacy company, engages in the grocery, pharmacy, health and beauty, apparel, general merchandise, financial services, and wireless mobile products and services businesses in Canada. It operates in two segments, Retail and Financial Services. The Retail segment operates corporate and franchise-owned retail food, and associate-owned drug stores.
